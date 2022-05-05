Shyft Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $409,361.00 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $409,361.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00029929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00099477 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,906,238 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars.

