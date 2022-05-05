Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

LWSCF stock remained flat at $$10.62 during trading on Friday. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

