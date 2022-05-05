Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues Earnings Results

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Signify Health’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other Signify Health news, EVP Laurel Douty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Signify Health by 815.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

