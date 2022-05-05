Silgan Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 108.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.