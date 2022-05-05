Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,369,000 after purchasing an additional 537,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $135.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

