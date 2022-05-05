Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.80.

SILK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.59. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

