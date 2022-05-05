Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,019,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simmons First National (SFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.