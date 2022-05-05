Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 589,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,345,000 after buying an additional 356,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,878,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $12,163,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 214,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.24. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

