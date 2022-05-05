Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $113.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

