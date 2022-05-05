SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut SLM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SLM by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

