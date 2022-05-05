SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.02

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 794535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

The stock has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 174.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

