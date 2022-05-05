Smartshare (SSP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,385.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $273,521.53 and approximately $4,385.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

