SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Tops $614,237.85

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $614,237.85 and approximately $42,155.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.04 or 0.00218260 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.01 or 0.00465971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039094 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,521.80 or 1.95321892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

