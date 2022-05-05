SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,022,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 119,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

