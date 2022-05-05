SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.
SWI traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 508,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
