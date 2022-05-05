Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 170.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,602,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

