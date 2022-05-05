Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $79.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $873.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,702,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,639,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $987.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

