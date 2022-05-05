Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,228 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,070,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

