Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 410,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.