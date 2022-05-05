Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,984,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,599,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

