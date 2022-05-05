Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,915. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.09 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day moving average is $126.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

