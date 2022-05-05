Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,294 shares of company stock worth $65,886,479 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $12.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. 8,536,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

