Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,920.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 523,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $8.07 on Thursday, hitting $219.09. 1,230,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $214.91 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

