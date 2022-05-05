Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 673 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.