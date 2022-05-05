South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of South Star Battery Metals stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

