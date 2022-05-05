South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SOUHY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on South32 from GBX 275 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 325 ($4.06) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 3.44%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

