Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
