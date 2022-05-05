Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $53.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.