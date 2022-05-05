Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Up 5.8%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 661,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,213,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.53.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.