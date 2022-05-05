Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 364 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 54,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13.

