Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.