Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 407,189 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after acquiring an additional 302,755 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,221,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.