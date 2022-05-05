Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,080,204,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,135,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,897,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

