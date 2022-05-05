Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,118 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.56% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,688,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,035,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,440,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,185,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,839,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $62.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.