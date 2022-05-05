Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,593 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $68.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.