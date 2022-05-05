Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $125.91. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.