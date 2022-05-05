S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $433.00 at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $433.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $467.57.

SPGI stock opened at $364.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.22 and its 200-day moving average is $426.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $347.67 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 5,138.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

