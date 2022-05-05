S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Lowered to $441.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $364.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $347.67 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.01.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

