Space Cow Boy (SCB) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $563,262.33 and approximately $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for about $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on exchanges.

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

