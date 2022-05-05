Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($44.06).

Shares of LON SXS opened at GBX 2,952 ($36.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($52.05). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,654.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,250.85.

In other news, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($46,752.03). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($127,170.52). Insiders have bought 5,504 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,092 in the last three months.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

