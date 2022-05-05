Spheroid Universe Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $79,590.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00223403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039659 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,602.65 or 1.93826455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,116,501,444 coins and its circulating supply is 122,707,479 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

