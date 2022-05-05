Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from €62.00 ($65.26) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

