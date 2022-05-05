Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.48 or 0.00216179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00436839 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,316.37 or 1.82891892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.