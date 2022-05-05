Splintershards (SPS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.17 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a total market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010424 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00053009 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 744,320,428 coins and its circulating supply is 677,054,168 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.