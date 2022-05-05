Sportcash One 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $131,983.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Sportcash One has a total market capitalization of $158,765.36 and approximately $131,983.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.00225668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039539 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,649.53 or 1.94182508 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

