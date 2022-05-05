SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $4.01 on Thursday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.01. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,635.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

