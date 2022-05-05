Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NASDAQ:SFM traded down $7.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

