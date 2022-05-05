SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.27 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.