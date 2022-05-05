Stacks (STX) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $18.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00215052 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00213821 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00162329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039530 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00446940 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,481.52 or 1.87458954 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,207,781 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

