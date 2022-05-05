Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “
Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
