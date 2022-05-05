Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating) traded up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.95.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

