Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Trading 16.4% Higher

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL – Get Rating) traded up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a current ratio of 20.48. The stock has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.95.
Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)
